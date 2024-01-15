Covenant Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 2,017.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after buying an additional 43,834 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in Intuit by 8.4% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Intuit by 27.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $11,641,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $611.80. The stock had a trading volume of 802,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,511. The company has a market capitalization of $171.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $533.54. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.22 and a 1 year high of $631.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

