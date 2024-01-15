Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,007 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.63.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,322. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $171.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.