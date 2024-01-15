Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $276,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Covenant Asset Management LLC cut its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.27. 3,596,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,254,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.