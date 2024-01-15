Covenant Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in S&P Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $437.00. 842,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,044. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $421.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $443.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

