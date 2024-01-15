Covenant Asset Management LLC Buys 3,055 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.5% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $386.51. 1,221,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,844. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $380.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.91.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.