Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,797,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,926,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth $12,145,000. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth $2,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,986,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,959,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

