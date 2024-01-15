CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 17.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

