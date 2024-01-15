Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) PT Raised to C$4.50

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CTS. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.25.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTS opened at C$3.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$805.10 million, a P/E ratio of -78.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.28. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.24 and a 52-week high of C$6.23.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$710.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$604.95 million. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5674157 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

