Contrasting CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) and Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY)

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS:LBUY – Get Free Report) and CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and CISO Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $5.09 million 0.94 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A CISO Global $46.55 million 0.43 -$33.78 million N/A N/A

Leafbuyer Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CISO Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -12.56% N/A -36.09% CISO Global -137.23% -173.55% -103.53%

Risk and Volatility

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CISO Global has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of CISO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of CISO Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Leafbuyer Technologies and CISO Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CISO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Leafbuyer Technologies beats CISO Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, LB Media Group, LLC, provides online resources for cannabis deals and specials in the United States. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. Its cybersecurity services include security managed, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, data backup, and cybersecurity training services. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

