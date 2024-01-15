ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,070,065 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 125,976 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of ConocoPhillips worth $247,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $111.70 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

