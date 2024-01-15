Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Conflux has a market cap of $686.40 million and $38.49 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,803.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00162946 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.64 or 0.00585552 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00062419 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.79 or 0.00363964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.00199831 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000569 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,961,326,612 coins and its circulating supply is 3,648,839,132 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,961,152,528.61 with 3,648,652,519.41 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19076945 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $43,236,165.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

