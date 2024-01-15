Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) PT Lowered to $60.00

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Compass Minerals International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compass Minerals International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CMP opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.74 million, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $47.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Further Reading

