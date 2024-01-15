Comparing Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Light & Wonder and Verint Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Light & Wonder $2.51 billion 2.87 $3.68 billion $1.35 59.24 Verint Systems $902.24 million 1.89 $14.90 million $0.04 678.42

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Verint Systems. Light & Wonder is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verint Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

86.0% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Verint Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Light & Wonder and Verint Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light & Wonder 1 2 4 0 2.43 Verint Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80

Light & Wonder currently has a consensus target price of $81.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.69%. Verint Systems has a consensus target price of $35.20, indicating a potential upside of 29.75%. Given Verint Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verint Systems is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

Risk and Volatility

Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verint Systems has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Light & Wonder and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light & Wonder 4.48% 17.11% 3.38% Verint Systems 2.59% 15.56% 5.81%

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Verint Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, distribution platforms, and player account management systems, as well as other iGaming content and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc. provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools. The company provides Experience Management application which collect and analyze customer experience data, as well as customer engagement cloud platform services. Verint Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

