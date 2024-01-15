Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,131 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Target were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,276,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Target by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Target by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,460 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in Target by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.91. 2,236,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,278. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.05 and a 200-day moving average of $126.08. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.