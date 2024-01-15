Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 8,569 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,187,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,444,922. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average is $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $87.87.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $462,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $45,989,248.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,110 shares of company stock worth $20,760,662 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MU. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.