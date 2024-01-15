CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $1.75 in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. CommScope has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Research analysts forecast that CommScope will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 60,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 776,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,681.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 60,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 776,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,681.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 153,019 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $249,420.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,525.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 360,132 shares of company stock worth $590,599 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

