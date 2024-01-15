Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,710 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank cut Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,742,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,755,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

