Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $109.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $83.00.

KOF has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.57 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.28.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

KOF opened at $92.87 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $99.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.6528 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,112,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,708,000 after purchasing an additional 65,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,085,000 after acquiring an additional 241,948 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 629,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,717,000 after acquiring an additional 116,723 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,510,000 after purchasing an additional 176,095 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Stories

