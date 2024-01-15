Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Raised to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $79.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.24.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $67.23 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.67.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

