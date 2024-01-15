CMC Financial Group Sells 508 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

CMC Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,749 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for 1.5% of CMC Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after purchasing an additional 576,067 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,384,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $514,784,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $165.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.30 and a twelve month high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cheniere Energy

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.