Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIEN. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ciena from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.79.

NYSE CIEN opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03. Ciena has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $44.29.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $187,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $187,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $55,703.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,267.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,950 shares of company stock worth $1,375,732. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

