CIBC Trims Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Target Price to C$23.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Dye & Durham Stock Performance

TSE:DND opened at C$13.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$751.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.15. Dye & Durham has a twelve month low of C$7.46 and a twelve month high of C$23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$120.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$118.10 million. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dye & Durham will post 0.102976 EPS for the current year.

Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dye & Durham news, insider Plantro Ltd. bought 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$7,427,640.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 915,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,990. 29.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

