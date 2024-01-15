CIBC Raises Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$30.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Information Services from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Information Services from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

ISV stock opened at C$23.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$419.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$19.22 and a twelve month high of C$26.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.70.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.00 million. Information Services had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Information Services will post 1.8729904 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

