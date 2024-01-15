CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 712 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,570,000 after buying an additional 210,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,467,000 after buying an additional 101,230 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $526,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TT

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TT opened at $246.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.82. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $247.76. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.