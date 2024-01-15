China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,030 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 223.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,952,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $162.54 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,162,222 shares of company stock valued at $186,462,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.