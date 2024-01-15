China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Short Interest Down 19.3% in December

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of China Teletech stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Monday. China Teletech has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About China Teletech

China Teletech Holding, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

