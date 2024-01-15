China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Short Interest Update

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,210,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 7,013,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Everbright Environment Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHFFF remained flat at $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday. China Everbright Environment Group has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About China Everbright Environment Group

China Everbright Environment Group Limited provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food and kitchen waste treatment, leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants.

