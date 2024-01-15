China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) Short Interest Update

China Everbright Environment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,210,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 7,013,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Everbright Environment Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CHFFF remained flat at $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday. China Everbright Environment Group has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
About China Everbright Environment Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Everbright Environment Group
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for China Everbright Environment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Everbright Environment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.