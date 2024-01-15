Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $104.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $96.00.

CHK has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Johnson Rice cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $82.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.11.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

