Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.47.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 0.3 %

CENTA opened at $41.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.68. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45.

Central Garden & Pet shares are set to split on the morning of Friday, February 9th. The 5-4 split was announced on Friday, February 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 9th.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Ranelli sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $101,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Edward Hanson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,748.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

