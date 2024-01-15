Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Shares of CLS opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.76. Celestica has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $30.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.15.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celestica will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Celestica during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

