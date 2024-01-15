Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0481

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Casper has a market capitalization of $563.29 million and $9.49 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,307,257,613 coins and its circulating supply is 11,713,636,170 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,305,655,737 with 11,712,111,558 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04911643 USD and is up 3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $10,523,641.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

