Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$102.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$94.59.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$87.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$87.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$67.13 and a twelve month high of C$93.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.79 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 19.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.2777314 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.72, for a total transaction of C$4,335,890.00. In other news, Senior Officer Brenda Gayle Balog sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$92.00, for a total transaction of C$920,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.72, for a total transaction of C$4,335,890.00. Insiders sold 267,752 shares of company stock worth $23,611,297 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

