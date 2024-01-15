CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CACI. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $375.00.

NYSE:CACI opened at $332.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.53 and a 200 day moving average of $329.21. CACI International has a 52-week low of $275.79 and a 52-week high of $359.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CACI International will post 19.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 32.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,820,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CACI International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

