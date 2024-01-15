Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 445 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524,271 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,389,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,895 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22,373.3% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 987,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 982,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,338.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WY

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.63. 3,261,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,867. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.