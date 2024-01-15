Byrne Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NYSE NVO traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,584,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,544. The stock has a market cap of $480.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.39. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $65.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.