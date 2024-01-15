Byrne Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,305 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

NYSE CLF traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,170,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,056. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 2.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLF. Citigroup upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

View Our Latest Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.