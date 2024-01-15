Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 593,130 shares of company stock valued at $146,487,062 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $258.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.82 and a 200-day moving average of $249.28. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.15 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

