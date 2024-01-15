Byrne Asset Management LLC Buys 40 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,466.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $386.51. 1,221,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,844. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.91. The company has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.