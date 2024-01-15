BNB One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.64 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. BNB has a total market cap of $47.81 billion and $1.64 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $315.20 or 0.00737711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,689,527 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,689,642.96343467. The last known price of BNB is 317.87321037 USD and is up 4.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2008 active market(s) with $1,015,634,139.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

