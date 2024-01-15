BMO Capital Markets Increases TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$35.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on X. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$77.13.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on X
TMX Group Price Performance
TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$294.27 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 1.6189024 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TMX Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.
TMX Group Company Profile
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TMX Group
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- What are dividend payment dates?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.