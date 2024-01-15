BMO Capital Markets Increases TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$35.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on X. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$77.13.

TMX Group Price Performance

X stock opened at C$31.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.85. The stock has a market cap of C$8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$25.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$294.27 million. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 1.6189024 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

