BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.2% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $777.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

BlackRock Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $6.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $799.60. 880,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,033. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $754.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $705.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.08 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.