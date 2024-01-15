BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund accounts for 2.9% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Price Performance

NYSE FRA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.22. 222,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,700. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $12.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.1238 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

