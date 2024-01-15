BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Acquired by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after buying an additional 52,939 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BDJ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 400,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,978. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0562 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.