BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Acquired by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after buying an additional 52,939 shares in the last quarter.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of BDJ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 400,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,978. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Lucid a high risk EV penny stock
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Lululemon stock falls on raised guidance
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Salesforce just flashed a big bright buy signal
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.