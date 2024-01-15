Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 7,550,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Shares of Benson Hill stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. 803,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,167. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Benson Hill has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.84.
Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Benson Hill will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
