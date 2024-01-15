Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,190,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 7,550,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Benson Hill Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Benson Hill stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. 803,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,167. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Benson Hill has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.84.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.00 million. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Benson Hill will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the first quarter worth $52,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Benson Hill by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 347,939 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 15.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benson Hill by 40.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

