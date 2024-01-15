Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Lowered to $97.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.64.

BECN stock opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.19. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $89.39. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,625,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,118,000 after purchasing an additional 909,819 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,734,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,017,000 after purchasing an additional 233,393 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

