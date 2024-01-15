Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,106 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Intel by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Intel by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,626 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in Intel by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $47.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark raised their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.