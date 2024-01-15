Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,629 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 42,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 90,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 6,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 40.5% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $110.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average of $106.35. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TROW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $93.42.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

