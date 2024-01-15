Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CSX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,727,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,141,633. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.04. The firm has a market cap of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

