Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 3.1% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $13,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,771,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,567. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

