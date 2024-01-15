Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Short Interest Update

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZUL. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.30 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Azul Price Performance

AZUL traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,289. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. Azul has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $13.86.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Azul will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Azul by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the second quarter worth about $2,750,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 23.9% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 892,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 172,348 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Azul by 3.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,014,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after buying an additional 113,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Azul in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

See Also

